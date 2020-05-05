Ark Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.66 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Ark has a market cap of $23.18 million and $1.66 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and Upbit. During the last week, Ark has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030827 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 149,207,690 coins and its circulating supply is 120,606,793 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

