ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,318,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,696. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44.

