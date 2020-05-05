Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.20 ($9.54).

AT1 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

ETR:AT1 opened at €4.75 ($5.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 4.29. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($10.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.11.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

