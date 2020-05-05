Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) PT Raised to $73.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARW. TheStreet cut Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 495,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,256. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

