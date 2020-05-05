ArtByte (ABY) Price Hits $0.0000

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00520144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005548 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

