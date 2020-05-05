Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $17,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 98,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,312. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.08. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.78.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

