ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:ASA)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:ASA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,254. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

