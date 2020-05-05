Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ABG traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.45. 367,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

