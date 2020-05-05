ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 2,650 by Sanford C. Bernstein

ASOS (LON:ASC) received a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,227 ($55.60) to GBX 3,995 ($52.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASOS to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,078.75 ($40.50).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON ASC traded down GBX 77 ($1.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The stock had a trading volume of 290,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.90. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,765.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,822.39.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). Analysts forecast that ASOS will post 8116.4850033 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Dyson bought 1,500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,100 ($27.62) per share, with a total value of £21,000,000 ($27,624,309.39).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.