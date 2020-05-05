Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.33) and the highest is ($0.76). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.78) to ($3.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.26.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.