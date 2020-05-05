Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 160,860 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.99% of Assembly Biosciences worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of ASMB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. 5,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 611.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

