AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin Sells 7,934 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $185,734.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 528,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,181.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMK stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. 72,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

