Associated British Foods (ABF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Associated British Foods (LON: ABF) in the last few weeks:

4/23/2020 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 3,020 ($39.73) to GBX 2,330 ($30.65). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Associated British Foods had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,345 ($30.85) to GBX 2,425 ($31.90). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,740 ($36.04) price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/17/2020 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/15/2020 – Associated British Foods was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,400 ($31.57).

4/8/2020 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/3/2020 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/1/2020 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,345 ($30.85). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Associated British Foods was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.31).

3/27/2020 – Associated British Foods was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,180 ($28.68) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,700 ($35.52).

3/25/2020 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,260 ($29.73). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/23/2020 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/18/2020 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,960 ($38.94) to GBX 2,530 ($33.28). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/16/2020 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/6/2020 – Associated British Foods had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,960 ($38.94). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABF traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,752 ($23.05). The company had a trading volume of 1,087,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,940. Associated British Foods plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,835.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,322.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 61.80 ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 61.20 ($0.81) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated British Foods plc will post 14927.9504428 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

