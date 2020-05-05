Atheios (ATH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4,673.46

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 50.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a total market cap of $4,673.46 and $40.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 71.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

