Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Earnings Results

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Atkore International Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.08-3.26 EPS.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. 21,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,703.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Atkore International Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

