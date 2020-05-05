ATLANT Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $988,925.17 and approximately $108.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.06 or 0.02307615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00192392 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00065529 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, OKEx, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

