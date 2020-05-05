Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $350,181.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.55 or 0.02288101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00187635 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00068914 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.