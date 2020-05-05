ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATA. Scotiabank reduced their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TSE ATA traded up C$0.30 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.68. 370,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$14.27 and a 12 month high of C$22.38.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$361.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 80,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$1,284,631.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,775 shares in the company, valued at C$764,251.90.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

