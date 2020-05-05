AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to announce $42.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $44.92 billion. AT&T posted sales of $44.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $173.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.87 billion to $182.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $177.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $167.37 billion to $184.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,729,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,034,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.