AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.