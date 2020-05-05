aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. aTyr Pharma reported earnings per share of ($2.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIFE. ValuEngine cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 254,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,000.00. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,555. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.32.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

