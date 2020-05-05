Augur (REP) Achieves Market Cap of $123.70 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Augur token can now be bought for $11.25 or 0.00125166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Poloniex, Koinex and Crex24. During the last week, Augur has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Augur has a market cap of $123.70 million and approximately $44.73 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.07 or 0.02304674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00188033 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00068046 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Poloniex, CoinTiger, ABCC, AirSwap, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bithumb, Zebpay, Bitbns, Livecoin, Bitsane, Liqui, DragonEX, Koinex, ChaoEX, Gate.io, LATOKEN, GOPAX, IDEX, Bittrex, Crex24, Kraken, HitBTC, Binance, BX Thailand, Ethfinex and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

