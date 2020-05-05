Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AUTO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 557 ($7.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.94 ($7.05).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 461.50 ($6.07). The company had a trading volume of 2,047,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 421.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 524.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 747 ($9.83).

In related news, insider David W. Keens bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

