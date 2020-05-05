Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 89,809 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Autoliv worth $18,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,765,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.82. Autoliv Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

