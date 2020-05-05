Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $82,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 646.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 69,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 59,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $5,627,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $144.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average is $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

