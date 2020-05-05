Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,406 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

