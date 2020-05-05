Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,706 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.24.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

