Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 17,394 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

GLDM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.