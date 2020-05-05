Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,468 Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.79% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACG. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 852,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after buying an additional 26,357 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,801. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

