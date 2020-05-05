Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,341,000 after acquiring an additional 987,179 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 214,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,598,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 206,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 201,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 184,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,255. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $88.73.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

