Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 57,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50.

