Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 140.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

VXF stock opened at $101.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.73. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

