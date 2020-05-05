Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,256 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 736,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $137,540,000 after purchasing an additional 379,511 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 6,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

