Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.48. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.31.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

