Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $123.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $124.45.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

