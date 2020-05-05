Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $325,000. XR Securities LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VLO opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

