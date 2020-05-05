Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $428.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $188.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.89.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.