Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.