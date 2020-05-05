Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

