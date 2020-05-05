Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,772,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,657,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 162,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.