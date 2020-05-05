Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

