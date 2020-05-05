Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after buying an additional 129,405 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. CSFB decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

