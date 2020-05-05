Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,859,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth $448,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $237.93 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.95.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.