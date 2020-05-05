Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 52,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.