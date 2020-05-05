Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.