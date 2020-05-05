Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 898.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 156,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 140,915 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Yum! Brands by 109.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 129,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock worth $5,740,409. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.56.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

