Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

