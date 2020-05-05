Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,486,000 after buying an additional 769,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,853,000 after purchasing an additional 450,053 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,424,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 583,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 293,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19.

