Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

FREL opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21.

