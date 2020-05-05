Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 28,306 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 179.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of SCHH opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85.

